San Francisco Giants' New Slugger Not Intimidated by Ballpark's Reputation
The San Francisco Giants are looking to get back to the postseason for the first time since 2021, and they're banking on recent addition Willy Adames to play a big role in that pursuit.
The Giants won the Adames sweepstakes over the offseason, signing the former Milwaukee Brewer to a lucrative seven-year $182 million dollar deal in December. The largest contract ever handed out by San Francisco, this signing marked the first time since signing catcher Buster Posey that the team has invested so much into one player.
It's not hard to see why the Giants made the investment though, as Adames possesses all the tools to be the face of the franchise, and somebody you can build a championship winning roster around.
In 2024 with the Brewers, he slashed an absurd .331/.322/.462 while slugging 32 home runs, and racking up 112 RBIs. Stats like these will always speak for themselves, but there are concerns among some that the Giants' home ballpark might lead to dip in the slugger's ability to put the ball over the fence.
Oracle Park has long held the perception as a "pitcher's park", and a place where it's much more difficult to hit home runs than just about anywhere else in the MLB, a perception that isn't entirely without merit.
It's well known amongst Giants' faithful that a San Francisco player hasn't hit 30 home runs in a single season since the great Barry Bonds last did so in 2004.
This is the longest such streak of any team in baseball, and it's one that Giants' fans are hopeful their new shortstop is able to end.
Adames for his part has let it be known that when it comes to hitting in his new home ballpark, he's not going up to the plate with any reservations. When asked about the difficulty that comes with hitting at Oracle Park while on the Giants Talk podcast Monday, Adames had the following to say:
"At the end of the day, it's just the mentality that you have. If you go with that mentality that I can't hit here, the ball doesn't fly and this or that, I think that will eat you up," Adames said. "I don't really care about it. If the ball goes, it goes. I'm not trying to hit homers every time. It just happens. I'm just trying to hit the ball hard and put the barrel (on the ball) every time. I don't really worry about if the ball flies here, I don't care."
With that type of mindset it's not hard see why San Francisco fan's have quickly become endeared to their new superstar. It's also refreshing to here a player talk so candidly about not caring about personal accolades, and that his main focus is on helping his new team win in whatever way he can.
Regardless of whether or not Adames is able to end the Giants streak, it's evident that he's bringing the right mentality for success to his new team.