Pair of San Francisco Giants Gold Glovers Voted as Best Defensive Players in MLB
The San Francisco Giants have high hopes for the 2025 season. They have two star defenders that will help elevate the team.
MLB.com surveyed over 100 players and asked who they thought the best defender in the MLB was.
There were many votes for Andres Gimenez, Francisco Lindor and Bobby Witt Jr, as you would expect. However, the Giants were the only team with two players in the top-5 of the best defenders list.
Matt Chapman was No. 4 on the list.
Chapman is a five-time Gold Glove award winner. After winning the National League Gold Glove last season, he has now won one in both the AL and NL.
Last year, the 31-year-old finished with an OAA of 11. That was his highest since the 2021 season, and the third-highest of his career. It was also tied for the highest OAA among third baseman in the MLB.
Additionally, his success rate was 3% higher than his estimated success rate. That was the second-highest among his positional group, behind only Jazz Chisolm Jr.
Chapman is a two-time Platinum Glove award winner in the American League, and his defense is still good enough to help him win the award in the NL, as well.
Paring his defense with his ability to hit, and the former first-round pick should make his second All-Star game.
Patrick Bailey came in at No. 5 in the voting by his peers.
Bailey is entering third big league season. The 25-year-old is one of the best defensive catchers in the entire MLB, and he is the highest voted catcher in the list.
The backstop finished the 2024 season in the 98th percentile in caught stealing above average, 100th percentile in framing and 97th percentile in pop time.
Among all catchers, Bailey was first in framing, and he stole the most strikes for his pitchers. In fact, he was the only catcher with a strike rate higher than 51%. Along with that, his pop time was the best when throwing to second base and third-best when throwing to the hot corner.
Heading into the season, his defensive skill has him projected to finish with a WAR that would be the best on the Giants, and at the top of the MLB among all catchers.
These two players will need to hit well for San Francisco to be good this year. Still, the Giants rotation should feel very confident knowing they have Chapman and Bailey on the field to support them.