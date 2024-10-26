Perfect San Francisco Giants Target Heavily Linked to Los Angeles Dodgers
The worst outcome for the San Francisco Giants this winter would be losing any of their top free agent targets to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
It's more than fair to suggest the Dodgers are in a different tier than the Giants right now. In fact, it'll take a lot for San Francisco to even be in the same talks as Los Angeles.
They're the standard in Major League Baseball regarding spending power, and if the Giants want to get to that point, they can only match what the Dodgers do.
Los Angeles has given other teams the blueprint on how to find success. While that hasn't exactly caused them to win five World Series in a row, the Dodgers are an above-average team every season.
But playing in the National League West together brings challenges to San Francisco.
If they were to lose any player to other teams, it wouldn't hurt as bad. For now, they're chasing Los Angeles and need to win every free agent battle over them.
That could be the case this winter if the Giants show interest in star shortstop Willy Adames.
Adames is the hottest middle infielder on the market and would be the perfect solution to San Francisco's issues up the middle.
The two have been linked but Jim Bowden of The Athletic didn't do so in his latest article.
Bowden actually believes the Dodgers are the top suitor for him.
"I expected Willy Adames to be traded to the Dodgers after Corey Seager departed as a free agent in 2021, but it never happened because the Brewers remained a contender and never made him available. With Adames now reaching free agency, the Dodgers should be viewed as heavy favorites to land him. President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman had Adames in his organization for a couple of years when he was GM of the Rays and has always been a big fan of the player. Adames is a perfect fit for the left side of the Dodgers’ infield."
He predicted his contract, which came in at six-years and $150 million.
Los Angeles has repeatedly shown throughout the past decade that a $150 million contract is pocket change.
The Giants haven't been cheap, but they've had trouble landing star players.
Adames is an All-Star caliber guy and, by some definitions, a "star," but he isn't a top 10 player in the sport.
Despite that, he'd be an excellent fit and someone the team needs.