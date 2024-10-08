Playoff Drought Predicted to Last Few More Years for San Francisco Giants
As the San Francisco Giants prepare for the offseason, Buster Posey is going to be tasked with trying to end the playoff drought for the franchise.
It has been a frustrating couple of years for the Giants, as they have missed the playoffs for three straight years and seven of the last eight.
This offseason, the Giants are going to try and address a few needs, while the team has some talent, they are far off from being ready to compete with the likes of the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres.
Posey is going to try and lure a big-name free agent to San Francisco, as that has been something the franchise has failed to do in recent years despite numerous attempts.
Recently, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report predicted when the Giants would make the playoffs again, and he predicted 2027 would be when they return.
“The Farhan Zaidi era is officially over, and with it a forgettable stretch of baseball for the Giants. His tenure will be best remembered for the free-agency moves that almost were, and finding a way to convince top-tier free-agency talent to sign on the dotted line will be the biggest hurdle for Buster Posey and the new-look front office. They have some nice pieces to build around, including Logan Webb, Matt Chapman, Heliot Ramos, Tyler Fitzgerald and Kyle Harrison, but the farm system is extremely thin beyond Bryce Eldridge and rebuilding from the ground up will be important in finding sustainable success.”
Considering how good the National League West is and the National League in general, making the playoffs is no easy task and requires nearly 90 wins.
If the Giants are going to make a 10+ win jump in one year, it means that they had an excellent free agency and were able to convince a couple of big names to come to San Francisco. While that is certainly possible, a massive jump like that for the Giants seems unlikely.
With Posey now in charge, it will likely take a couple of years to get San Francisco where they want to be. Due to their farm system lacking for the most part, any improvements to the franchise are likely to have to come from free agency.
While the timeline might not be what the Giants want to see here, it is certainly a realistic one and maybe even a bit optimistic considering the current state of the organization.