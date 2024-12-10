Potential San Francisco Giants Free-Agent Target Roki Sasaki Officially Posted
The San Francisco Giants made a splash in free agency when they acquired Willy Adames, indicating that the front office and ownership are willing to do what it takes to win.
There were concerns about the Giants' payroll not being as high as some hoped, but after signing the right-handed hitting shortstop, those should be put to rest.
Now, that isn't to say San Francisco is an immediate World Series contender. While this was an impressive move and should help the Giants reach their goal, much more has to be done.
If they truly want to make a significant signing this winter, their focus should be on Roki Sasaki.
Sasaki is one of the prized possession of the current players available. Due to international rules, he can't sign for more than $7.5 million, giving a team like San Francisco a true ace for the foreseeable future for a low price.
After rumors about when he'd be posted, the time is now. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Sasaki has officially been posted. His window will be from December 10 until January 23.
This will give the Giants about a month to make their best sales pitch, one that needs to be strong. Many of the top Japanese players in free agency have been interested in playing on the West Coast. If that's the case with Sasaki, San Francisco could have an upper hand.
Given the elite teams in California, they'll have competition, but they're an intriguing place to play for a starter. Oracle Park could play in his favor, and who knows, that might interest him.