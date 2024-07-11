Potential San Francisco Giants Target Weighs in on Possible Trade
The San Francisco Giants have been linked to numerous players in rumors ahead of the trade deadline. With the recent DFA of Nick Ahmed, shortstop is a position of need with Marco Luciano still not ready to play the position at the big league level. One name that has continued to come up is Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette. With the Jays in town, Bichette was asked about his thoughts on a trade and The City.
Bichette has had a down year compared to his standards. Over the last three seasons, the 26-year-old has hit at least 20 home runs and collected at least 175 hits, with a combined OPS+ of 124. His season low in batting average over that span was .290.
2024 has been a different story. In 77 games so far, the righty has struggled at the plate. His power is significantly down, with a .322 slugging percentage this season after posting a .475 last year. He's hit just four home runs so far with 16 doubles and 30 RBI. After having a 120 OPS+ last season, it has plummeted to 70. Yet, that's what makes him a trade candidate.
Bichette has already had an IL stint in 2024 and even left the game early on Wednesday, which could be playing a part in his poor play. Not only that, but he is a free agent in 2026. With both him and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. needing contracts soon, the team is likely to choose just one.
"It's a great blend - it's a newer park, but it's got that feel of an older park, which is cool. Honestly, from watching on TV, I did not expect to enjoy it this much. I really like it a lot," Bichette told the San Francisco Chronicle when asked about Oracle Park.
When asked about a trade, Bichette didn't go into detail.
"I think it's natural in the situation that my team is in right now to think that's a possibility. But at the end of the day, I have a lot of things myself I need to figure out. That's just my focus right now," he said.
The shortstop naturally kept it vague. But what he did say is that no matter what team he's playing for, it won't change who he is.
"But, you know, any situation I'm put into, I'm going to continue to go out there and work hard wherever I am. Wherever that is, I'll be happy to do that," explained Bichette.
Bichette will continue to be the main name linked with the Giants as long as the team has struggles at shortstop. Whether it's the injuries that explain his poor play or if he is a change of scenery candidate, he still makes a lot of sense for a team that has been looking for a star shortstop since missing out on Carlos Correa.