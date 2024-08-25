Potential San Francisco Giants Trade Target Could Be Moved This Offseason
Right now, all the focus is on the San Francisco Giants getting into the playoffs.
After spending tons of money to overhaul this roster in the offseason, there could be major ramifications coming if this group isn't able to win enough games to be playing fall baseball. What that could mean for the roster is unclear, but there is a chance Farhan Zaidi won't be leading the charge this winter if the Giants aren't able to earn a Wild Card spot.
Some reports have started to come out that Matt Chapman and San Francisco are continuing some extension talks, and based on how he's played this year in addition to his relationship with manager Bob Melvin, that seems like a no-brainer.
Beyond him manning third base for years to come if something gets finalized, there are questions about how their infield might look going forward.
In a perfect world, their top prospect Marco Luciano would become their full-time shortstop, allowing Tyler Fitzgerald to be used as a superutilityman. And since second baseman Thairo Estrada has two more years of club control, the hope is he can get his OPS+ back to over 100 like in 2022 and 2023 instead of his figure that is 72 this season.
But, there is no guarantee any of those things will happen.
There is still time for Luciano to emerge at just 22 years old, but the concern was always about his defense, and that could persist for a while.
If the Giants feel like he may be better served playing another position, or even getting the majority of his reps at designated hitter, then they might turn their attention to a full-time shortstop option this winter.
One player who could become obtainable is a familiar name.
According to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, there is a possibility that two-time All-Star Bo Bichette is made available for trade.
"Well, we've been talking about a Bo Bichette trade, I don't know, almost going back to the offseason. And the reason for that is the same reason why we talked about a trade with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. before the deadline. They have not signed either of these players to an extension, and both are up after the 2025 season. So, if you're not going to sign them to an extension ... then sure, a trade is possible, and I would expect they're going to revisit [trading Bochette] in the offseason, yes," he said during an appearance on "Foul Territory."
Considering the young star might be viewed as a rental with him only being under club control for another season, it might not take much for San Francisco to acquire him.
Maybe they feel like Bichette is their preferred option there going forward, willing to trade Luciano in a deal to get him. If they are able to get something worked out with Chapman, they could turn their attention to doing to same with Bichette, solidifying the left side of their infield for years to come.
Of course, this is all speculation.
Zaidi might not even be around to make these decisions if the Giants aren't able to get into the playoffs, so for now, all the attention within the organization remains on the task at hand this season.