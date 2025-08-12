Predicting What Rest of the Season Will Look Like for Giants Star Matt Chapman
Despite there being a glimmer of hope still for the San Francisco Giants, the team squandered a great opportunity over the weekend, losing two out of three games to the Washington Nationals.
With the franchise hovering right around the .500 mark, a series win over the Nationals would have put them in a much better position for the key series against the San Diego Padres. Unfortunately, they dropped the first game in that series and are now on a three-game losing streak.
Since the Giants were sellers at the trade deadline, the expectation is that they aren’t going to be making the playoffs this year. However, there is still a good amount of talent on this roster to make some noise potentially down the stretch.
While the team will have to get going soon if they are going to make a run, they do have the talent to do so, as shown by a strong stretch in the first half of the year.
Eric Karabell of ESPN recently wrote about what to expect from Giants third baseman Matt Chapman for the rest of the season.
“Chapman might still play in 140 games for the seventh consecutive full season, reach 27 home runs for the fifth time, and earn his third consecutive Gold Glove (and sixth overall). He produced an .888 OPS last September.”
Chapman has felt like the glue guy for San Francisco since they signed him before the campaign started in 2024. He made a positive impact on the team that they elected to give him a massive extension during the season.
Can Chapman Carry the Giants to the Playoffs?
The talented third baseman is a great all-around player and has quickly become a leader for the franchise. So far this year, he has slashed .231/.338/.427 with 16 home runs and 44 RBI in 95 games.
When Chapman missed some time, it was certainly noticeable for the franchise both in the lineup and on defense. Even though his offensive statistics are strong, he is arguably one of the best defensive third basemen in the league.
With an fWAR of 3.1, Chapman is leading all batters for the Giants in that category and his second on the team to Logan Webb overall. San Francisco has been a team that prides themselves on good defense and pitching, and their gold glove infielder plays a significant part in that.
Even though Chapman is back, the Giants are still going to be hard-pressed to make the playoffs this year. The NL has been extremely good, and they are staring up at some talented teams within their division as well. While Chapman might end up with another fantastic campaign, it likely won’t be enough to get San Francisco into the playoffs.
