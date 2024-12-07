Giants Baseball Insider

Projected San Francisco Giants Starting Rotation Fails To Replace Blake Snell

The San Francisco Giants already lost Blake Snell to the rival Los Angeles Dodgers, but will they be able to replace him?

Dylan Sanders

Sep 1, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb (62) during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Oracle Park.
Sep 1, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb (62) during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Oracle Park. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Francisco Giants starting rotation took a huge hit this offseason with the loss of Blake Snell to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Will they be able to replace that production?

Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report sees them bringing at least one new starter, but it might not be one of the top guys on the market.

Reuter recently did a projection of every team's starting rotation under the current outlook of free agency and the Giants' are looking worse off than last year entering this year's winter meetings next week in Dallas.

Potential Depth Starters: RHP Landen Roupp, RHP Hayden Birdsong, RHP Mason Black

Roupp had a solid 2024, mostly working out of the bullpen but making a couple of spot starts. He had a 3.58 ERA. If he can bring down his walk numbers, 4.6 BB/9, he could work more into the rotation.

Birdsong flashed some serious potential in his rookie campaign. He boasts high strikeout numbers. Like Roupp, he needs to cut down on the walks.

Black had a less promising MLB debut. Batters had little issues hitting him. He has a bit of a ways to go before becoming a consistent starter.

5. LHP Kyle Harrison

Harrison saw a bit of regression in his first full campaign, which could cause some worry.

At 23 years old, with a stellar fastball with a lot of movement, the team will continue to get him reps. He has the potential of a mid-rotation guy, but will be a fine backend starter for now.

4. RHP Jordan Hicks

The Hicks-starter experiment got off to a fast start last year, but it quickly fell off the rails. He ended the season back in the bullpen.

San Francisco is paying him a good bit, though, and need more reliable arms. Odds are, they give him another shot at starting after an offseason to make further adjustments.

3. LHP Robbie Ray

Ray, unsurprisingly, accepted his player option and will be back for another year with the Giants.

The 33-year-old made seven starts last season and had a 4.70 ERA over 30.2 innings. It is a far cry from his Cy Young campaign back in 2021, but he could just need some time to knock the rust off a bit more.

He has pitched just 34 innings since the start of 2023.

2. RHP Jack Flaherty

Bringing in Flaherty from the Dodgers would be the biggest addition to the rotation that Reuter sees coming. It is a swap that Los Angeles would gladly take.

The 29-year-old revived his career with the Detroit Tigers last season and will cash in with some team.

If that team is San Francisco, they will be relying on the hope that his 3.17 ERA wasn't a fluke. He averaged a 4.42 ERA in the four previous seasons.

1. RHP Logan Webb

Webb finds himself atop the rotation after his first All-Star campaign in 2024. He was the ace for a good stretch of the year, anyway, given Snell's injury troubles.

He has led the league in innings pitched in each of the last two seasons, so he is at least reliable.

The California native is a fine ace, but he is even better as a second option like he was when Snell was healthy.

Published
Dylan Sanders
DYLAN SANDERS

Dylan Sanders graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree from the Manship School of Mass Communication in 2023. He was born in raised in Baton Rouge, LA but has also lived in Buffalo, NY. Though he is a recent graduate, he has been writing about sports since he was in high school, covering different sports from baseball to football. While in college, he wrote for the school paper The Reveille and for 247Sports. He was able cover championships in football, baseball and women's basketball during his time at LSU. He has also spent a few years covering the NFL draft and every day activities of the New Orleans Saints. He is a Senior Writer at Inside the Marlins and will also be found across Sports Illustrated's baseball sites as a contributing writer. You can follow him on Twitter or Instagram @dillysanders

Home/San Francisco Giants News