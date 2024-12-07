Projected San Francisco Giants Starting Rotation Fails To Replace Blake Snell
The San Francisco Giants starting rotation took a huge hit this offseason with the loss of Blake Snell to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Will they be able to replace that production?
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report sees them bringing at least one new starter, but it might not be one of the top guys on the market.
Reuter recently did a projection of every team's starting rotation under the current outlook of free agency and the Giants' are looking worse off than last year entering this year's winter meetings next week in Dallas.
Potential Depth Starters: RHP Landen Roupp, RHP Hayden Birdsong, RHP Mason Black
Roupp had a solid 2024, mostly working out of the bullpen but making a couple of spot starts. He had a 3.58 ERA. If he can bring down his walk numbers, 4.6 BB/9, he could work more into the rotation.
Birdsong flashed some serious potential in his rookie campaign. He boasts high strikeout numbers. Like Roupp, he needs to cut down on the walks.
Black had a less promising MLB debut. Batters had little issues hitting him. He has a bit of a ways to go before becoming a consistent starter.
5. LHP Kyle Harrison
Harrison saw a bit of regression in his first full campaign, which could cause some worry.
At 23 years old, with a stellar fastball with a lot of movement, the team will continue to get him reps. He has the potential of a mid-rotation guy, but will be a fine backend starter for now.
4. RHP Jordan Hicks
The Hicks-starter experiment got off to a fast start last year, but it quickly fell off the rails. He ended the season back in the bullpen.
San Francisco is paying him a good bit, though, and need more reliable arms. Odds are, they give him another shot at starting after an offseason to make further adjustments.
3. LHP Robbie Ray
Ray, unsurprisingly, accepted his player option and will be back for another year with the Giants.
The 33-year-old made seven starts last season and had a 4.70 ERA over 30.2 innings. It is a far cry from his Cy Young campaign back in 2021, but he could just need some time to knock the rust off a bit more.
He has pitched just 34 innings since the start of 2023.
2. RHP Jack Flaherty
Bringing in Flaherty from the Dodgers would be the biggest addition to the rotation that Reuter sees coming. It is a swap that Los Angeles would gladly take.
The 29-year-old revived his career with the Detroit Tigers last season and will cash in with some team.
If that team is San Francisco, they will be relying on the hope that his 3.17 ERA wasn't a fluke. He averaged a 4.42 ERA in the four previous seasons.
1. RHP Logan Webb
Webb finds himself atop the rotation after his first All-Star campaign in 2024. He was the ace for a good stretch of the year, anyway, given Snell's injury troubles.
He has led the league in innings pitched in each of the last two seasons, so he is at least reliable.
The California native is a fine ace, but he is even better as a second option like he was when Snell was healthy.