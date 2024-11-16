San Francisco Giants Projected to Land World Series Star on Huge Contract
The San Francisco Giants are expected to be aggressive during MLB free agency this offseason.
Some of that has to do with team needs. Some of that has to do with new leadership as former Giants catcher Buster Posey is now the team's president of baseball operations.
While the Giants are viewed as a contender to sign superstar outfielder Juan Soto, it's much more likely that they'll miss on him and pivot to other big names. In an ideal world, the Giants would be able to make a couple of splashes.
Over the last few years, San Francisco has not shied away from trying to make big money moves. Fans should expect to see more of the same this year.
Assuming they do end up missing on Soto, who are some names that they could look into signing?
DeadSpin has projected that the Giants will end up landing one big-time starting pitcher. The site projected that San Francisco will end up landing Los Angeles Dodgers free agent pitcher Jack Flaherty.
In their projection, Flaherty would sign a four-year, $100 million deal with the Giants.
Landing Flaherty would strengthen the team's rotation, especially if the Giants lose Blake Snell in free agency. Being able to steal him away from the Dodgers would make the move feel even better.
At 29 years old, giving the veteran starting pitcher a four-year deal would make a lot of sense. He would be able to play out this contract while still in his prime.
If his 2024 season is predictive, Flaherty could be quite the deal even at that price.
During the 2024 MLB season split between the Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles, Flaherty ended up making 28 total starts. He ended up compiling a 13-7 record to go along with a 3.17 ERA, a 1.07 WHIP, 194 strikeouts, 38 walks, and 162.0 innings pitched.
Those numbers suggest Flaherty could end up handling the No. 1 slot in a rotation. That could be the case for San Francisco if Snell walks in free agency.
That being said, the Giants also need to bring in offensive firepower. If they could put together an offseason that lands them Flaherty and a big bat, that would be a huge win.
Expect to continue hearing rumors about San Francisco and to see a lot of names connected to them in those rumors. They want to get back into contention and a couple of sizable free agency moves could help them accomplish that goal.