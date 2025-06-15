Ranking Most Likely Giants Trade Deadline Targets Listed by Former MLB Executive
The San Francisco Giants will likely be buyers ahead of the trade deadline.
How aggressive they are going to be isn't yet determined with new president of baseball operations Buster Posey hinting he might be a bit reserved.
However, that won't stop them from adding a bat or two to boost this offense.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) put together a list of targets he believes the Giants should go after before July 31, and I have taken a look at that list and ranked them in order of who I believe are the most realistic targets.
6. Jorge Soler - Los Angeles Angels
San Francisco went down the Soler route in 2024 and got off that train a half-year into his tenure.
It would take a major change for them to jump back into business with the streaky slugger.
5. Ryan Mountcastle - Baltimore Orioles
The slugger has been floated as a possible trade piece the past couple of deadlines and during the winter despite the Baltimore Orioles being a top team in the American League.
That largely has to do with Mountcastle's production falling off while other top prospects in the Orioles' pipeline were getting closer to Major League ready.
Why do I believe he's fifth out of the six possible names Bowden mentioned?
For one, he has another year of club control remaining, so even though Baltimore could be looking to move him, they aren't desperate to get something back before he hits the open market.
Because of that, San Francisco likely won't meet the asking price.
4. Yandy Diaz - Tampa Bay Rays
Diaz would certainly help this Giants offense in the short-term, but with his $12 million club option already picked up by the Tampa Bay Rays for the 2026 season, it seems unlikely San Francisco will want that on their payroll for next year.
The Giants are hoping Bryce Eldridge develops enough in Triple-A this season that he can be their Opening Day first baseman in 2026.
3. Josh Naylor - Arizona Diamondbacks
There have been possible seller rumors floating around the Arizona Diamondbacks based on their disappointing results so far this year, but there is still a lot of talent on that roster that could get this team back into buyer range.
If the Diamondbacks do sell, then Naylor could be a possible trade chip. And with San Francisco needing pure pop at first base, adding the slugger for the rest of the campaign would be ideal.
However, I'm not sure Arizona is going to sell, especially since they have won five in a row and seven out of their last 10 games entering Sunday.
2. Nathaniel Lowe - Washington Nationals
This could be something that actually gets done.
While Lowe has had a tough year at the plate with his OPS+ figure being under the league average for the first time in his Major League career, that could also have something to do with playing for the Washington Nationals.
Protected much more in the Giants' lineup, he could see his production improve while also providing Gold Glove defense that this organization covets.
I wouldn't be surprised if this is the trade that Posey tries to make.
But since he has another year of club control remaining, it will all come down to price.
1. Ryan O'Hearn - Baltimore Orioles
This is the move that makes the most sense.
He's a rental since he's set to hit the open market after the season. He's putting together the best campaign of his career. And he's a left-handed slugger who can play multiple positions that includes the outfield and first base.
Perhaps it's no surprise that Bowden lists O'Hearn as his favorite target for San Francisco, but it's too good of a fit for me not to agree.
The Orioles are likely going to sell, and whatever they can get back for the breakout slugger is something they will gladly take after what has transpired on the field this season. That is a good sign for the Giants, who don't have tons of assets to offer, but could also land a potential impact player for a cheaper price.
