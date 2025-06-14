San Francisco Giants Receive Encouraging News on Star's Injury Timeline
The San Francisco Giants are playing some great baseball, but they are going to still be without their star third baseman for quite some time.
With the Giants getting into the middle of June right in the mix for first place in the National League West, the franchise has to be ecstatic about their performance so far.
Coming into the year, San Francisco was slated to be the fourth best team in the division with the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, and Arizona Diamondbacks ahead of them.
However, the Giants didn’t get that memo and have been right there with the best of the best in their division and the NL so far.
Recently, they did suffer a massive blow with star third baseman Matt Chapman heading to the injured list. However, they did get some good news that he is healing quickly and has an updated timeline for when he might get cleared for baseball activities, per Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area.
The three to four week window puts it right around the All-Star Game, so with a rehab assignment likely to come after he is cleared, Chapman won’t be returning before the break.
This is a significant loss for San Francisco both in their lineup and on defense. The talented third baseman is one of the best defenders in the league, and he has also been one of the top hitters for the Giants.
Hopefully, there won’t be any setbacks for Chapman in his return over the next few weeks. Replacing his production isn’t going to be easy for San Francisco, and they will be relying on Willy Adames to get going offensively in his absence.
