Nationals First Baseman Listed As Potential Trade Target for Giants This Summer
The San Francisco Giants continue to win games and are seemingly getting better and better to start the season.
With the team being double-digit games over the .500 mark, they are proving to be a true contender in the National League.
Even though they haven’t been able to get over the hump and snag first place in the NL West, they are right in the mix not only for a playoff spot but a division crown.
There is much to like about how the team has performed this year, but they are far from a perfect group. So far, the starting rotation has been carried by the great duo of Robbie Ray and Logan Webb.
This combination has resulted in a lot of wins, and those two have been supported by one of the best bullpens in baseball.
While the pitching staff has been great, it is the lineup that will likely be the unit that they look to upgrade. Even though there have been some surprisingly good performances by players, others have disappointed.
The one position in particular that has been a mess on the offensive end is at first base.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) recently wrote about Nathaniel Lowe being a potential trade target for the Giants this summer.
“The Giants’ biggest need is at first base after designating LaMonte Wade Jr. for assignment and replacing him with journeyman Dominic Smith. Their long-term solution at first base is top prospect Bryce Eldridge, but the 20-year-old was just promoted to Triple-A and is not ready for the majors.”
With first base being the main position of need for San Francisco, pursuing Lowe makes a lot of sense.
Unfortunately, the position doesn’t appear to have a plethora of options, and the slugger from the Washington Nationals is going to be one of the best.
This year, Lowe has slashed .227/.290/.376 with nine home runs and 42 RBI. While the numbers haven’t been great, they are better than what the Giants have received offensively from the position so far.
Furthermore, Lowe is a former Gold Glove Award winner, and defense is very important to the organization.
Due to the Nationals attempting to take a step forward this campaign, they might elect to hold on to the slugger with another year left on his contract.
The Giants hope that top prospect Bryce Eldridge is going to be the answer at the position in the near future, but that might not be this season.
As the trade deadline approaches, taking a look at ways to upgrade the position would be wise for a team that is trying to contend.
