San Francisco Giants Ace Comes to Defense of Agent After Recent Attacks
The San Francisco Giants ace had to come to the defense of his agent after another player spoke out against him.
Arizona Diamondbacks southpaw Jordan Montgomery recently spoke on his contract situation from this past season, which is very similar to that of Giants pitcher Blake Snell.
Both are clients of Scott Boras that ended up on essentially one-year deals as opposed to a longer, more secure contract.
Montgomery spoke out against Boras, whom he dropped from his representation earlier this season, and wasn't very happy with how things turned out.
“I had a Zoom call with [the Boston Red Sox], that’s really all I know. It went good,” said the pitcher per Mac Cerullo of Boston Herald. “I don’t know, obviously Boras kind of butchered it, so I’m just trying to move on from the offseason and try to forget it.”
This has been a nightmare season for the 31-year-old after coming off of a World Series win. He has a 6.44 ERA over 19 starts and hasn't really shown any signs of settling into the season.
Snell also didn't sign his deal with San Francisco until very late, but had a different take on working with Boras this past season when speaking to Andrew Baggarly of The Atheltic.
"I’ve seen how [Montgomery has] struggled, but he signed the deal that he ultimately wanted to sign,” said the Giants' southpaw. “He has the choice. I don’t know what other deals he was offered, but I know everything that was offered to me. It’s just sad that he thinks that way when I see Scott as a very honorable man.”
The reigning NL Cy Young had struggles of his own to start the season. Given how late he signed, he didn't start the year on time.
He had an 11.57 ERA over his first three games before landing on in the injured list. He got healthy, got shelled again and then went back to the IL. That happened again before he finally started to look like the Snell of old.
Since returning in July, he has a 1.30 ERA over nine starts. He even tossed his first career no-hitter.
Four current Giants are represented by Boras. Matt Chapman, Michael Conforto, Jung-hoo Lee and Snell.
Boras has a long history with San Francisco, so it's good that Snell has a good relationship with him if the team plans to re-sign their ace.