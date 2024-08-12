San Francisco Giants Ace Named 'Candidate' for 2028 Team USA Olympics Roster
When the San Francisco Giants were struggling to start the season due to injuries, there was one player on the roster who managed to continue being one of the best in baseball. Logan Webb had to pick up plenty of slack during the first few months of the year, and as a return, the right-hander was named an All-Star.
It was a well-deserving honor for one of the top pitchers in the game, as it was surprisingly the first time in his career he earned the nod.
Webb can do multiple things at a high level, but his ability to stay on the mound throughout the past four seasons has been very impressive. He led the league in innings last year with 216.0 and is leading it once again with 157.0.
Being a workhorse isn't common in today's day and age. The Giants are lucky to have him, and he seems to be loving his time in San Francisco.
There are a few accolades that he can earn, and at 27 years old, he'll be looking to achieve those throughout his career. He has an opportunity to win a Cy Young, as he finished second in the National League Cy Young voting last season. Winning a Cy Young and a World Series is certainly at the top of his list to accomplish, but there's another opportunity in 2028 that he might be able to achieve.
Major League Baseball is expected to allow its players to play in the 2028 Olympics, which will be played in Los Angeles. MLB typically hasn't allowed its players to play in the past. However, since the games are being played in the United States, it makes sense that Major League Baseball would allow its players to play.
In previous events, they've sent high-end prospects and college players to compete, but the expectation now is that they'll allow them to play. Whether that happens remains to be seen, but there's a strong chance that it'll happen.
If Webb continues to throw the baseball the way he has throughout the past four seasons for the next four years, he'll have an opportunity to represent his country. Dayn Perry of CBS Sports looked at the potential 2028 Team USA Olympic roster, naming Webb as a considered candidate for the starting rotation.
It's tough to predict how things will look in four years, but he's in a strong position to continue being one of the better arms in baseball. If he also continues to be reliable, that adds another reason why Team USA could look to add him. They need workhorses on the mound, and there might not be a better one than Webb in the league.