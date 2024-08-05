San Francisco Giants Ace Named Player of the Week
The San Francisco Giants made a big plash by signing Blake Snell in the offseason.
It did not get off to a great start, but over his last five outings the lefty has been dominant.
His past performances culminated in Snell making history, throwing the 18th no-hitter in franchise history on August 2. For his efforts, he was named National League Player of the Week.
Given that it was just one start, it goes to show just how good of a performance it was. On the road against the Cincinnati Reds, the 31-year-old threw the first complete game of his career. His no-hitter ended with 11 strikeouts, three walks and, of course, no hits.
Snell became the fifth reigning Cy Young winner to throw a no-hitter, and the third pitcher with 25 or more strikeouts and two or fewer hits and runs allowed in a two start stretch since 1901.
With Logan Webb throwing a complete game just a game prior, it marked the first time since 2002 that the Giants had back-to-back complete games.
Not only was it the first complete game of Snell's career, it was also the first time he went eight innings in a start. It was something that had followed him around for his entire career, and he had some words to say after he complete a big goal.
"Complete game, shutout, no-hitter. Leave me alone. 'He doesn't go to the ninth, he doesn't go to the eighth,' You know how good that feels? Just did it. Leave me alone," he said after the game.
Snell becomes the second Giants player to earn Player of the Week honors this season after Luis Matos did so in May. It also comes soon after Tyler Fitzgerald won NL Rookie of the Month for July.
This hot streak by Snell is welcomed by the Giants after the left-hander got off to a rough start in his San Francisco tenure. Dealing with injuries and a late start to his season, his ERA was up to 9.51 ERA and he hadn't gotten through the fifth inning in his first six starts.
Over his last five, though, he has been the dominant pitcher the Giants paid for.
In his last 33 innings, Snell has walked just ten batters with 41 strikeouts and only eight hits and two runs allowed, giving him a 0.55 ERA over that stretch.
His season long ERA is now down to 4.92.
The Giants didn't make a lot of noise at the trade deadline and president of baseball operations, Farhan Zaidi, said they will be relying on their pitching staff from here on out.
If Snell can continue to pitch like this, he will have vindicated the team for not trading him.