San Francisco Giants Ace Predicted To Receive Incredible Honor With Hot Start
The San Francisco Giants' strength over the first month of the 2025 MLB season has been their pitching staff.
Timely hitting has aided their strong start, but the backbone of the team has been excellent performances on the mound. To remain in the mix for a playoff spot the offense has some things to figure out, such as their power outage at Oracle Park.
But, they are going to be able to hang with anyone as long as their pitching staff continues performing at the levels they are capable of.
Anchoring that starting rotation is Logan Webb, one of the most reliable aces in baseball.
A true workhorse, he has made at least 32 starts in four consecutive years coming into 2025. Last year, he led MLB with 33 starts and for the second straight campaign threw the most innings. In 2023 he recorded 216 followed by 204.2.
He is once again showcasing that durability with seven starts and 41.1 innings pitched thus far. Notably, he has taken his production to another level, which has him right in the mix for a spot in the All-MLB Team.
Jason Foster of MLB.com shared predictions made by a panel of voters on who would land on the First and Second Teams.
Headlining the Second Team is Webb, who is joined by MacKenzie Gore of the Washington Nationals, Michael King of the San Diego Padres, Hunter Brown of the Houston Astros and Hunter Greene of the Cincinnati Reds.
On the First Team is Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers, Zack Wheeler of the Philadelphia Phillies, Yoshinobu Yamamoto of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Garrett Crochet of the Boston Red Sox.
Webb has earned the recognition he is receiving with a 2.83 ERA and his continued ability to limit damaging contact and not cause self-inflicted damage with walks. His 0.2 HR/9 is the lowest in the NL.
The added wrinkle to his game, which is going to get him more attention for awards and accolades, is the strikeouts.
He has already recorded 50, giving him a 10.9 K/9, which would be by far the highest mark of his career. His previous single-season high was 9.6 and his career number is 8.2. A 29.9% strikeout rate would also be his best.
Webb is stirking out more batters while inducing the some of the lightest contact of his career. An average exit velocity of 87.8 mph and hard-hit rate of 39.0% are both in line to be the second lowest in a season.
Expect him to be in the mix for a spot on the All-Star team this summer and the All-MLB Team at the end of the year.