San Francisco Giants Ace Predicted To Once Again Make All-Star Team
The San Francisco Giants have gotten off to an excellent start in the 2025 season, going 5-1 so far against the Cincinnati Reds and Houston Astros.
Timely hitting has been provided by an offense that had a lot of question marks heading into the campaign. It has been a bit of a struggle still in that regard, as the team has combined for an underwhelming slash line of .202/.273/.399.
That should provide a lot of optimism moving forward, as the overall offensive production will eventually start ticking up.
Key contributors such as shortstop Willy Adames, first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. and catcher Patrick Bailey have combined for five hits through six games and can only improve.
While the offense figures things out, the Giants have received some stellar performances on the mound to help keep the team performing at a high level.
One of the pitchers who have excelled in the early going is their ace, Logan Webb.
After an uncharacteristically poor Opening Day, when he surrendered six hits and three walks in five innings against the Reds, resulting in three runs, he dominated the Astros in start No. 2.
Webb looked more like his normal self, working seven innings of one-run ball while allowing only five hits and zero walks. The only run against him came on a Jose Altuve solo home run in a 3-1 victory for his squad.
That is exactly what San Francisco was hoping to see from its ace, who is flying under the radar once again despite being one of the most reliable starting pitchers in the game.
After making his first All-Star team in 2024, he will become more of a household name if the prediction from Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report comes to fruition.
In his way-too-early 2025 MLB All-Star roster predictions, he believes the Giants star will be making a second consecutive trip to the Midsummer Classic as one of nine starting pitchers to make the National League All-Star team.
He is one of two players from the franchise who have been predicted to make the squad, along with Bailey.
Webb has gotten off to the kind of start that will garner attention from All-Star voters, and his team winning games will certainly help his cause.
So too will the additions he has made to his pitching arsenal and repertoire for the campaign. The sinker/changeup combination is still his go-to, but he is mixing in a cutter, four-seam fastball and two-seam fastball now to give hitters a different look up in the zone.
So far, so good, as he is gaining confidence in each of the pitches and getting comfortable using them in any situation. It has garnered attention from his manager, Bob Melvin, who spoke very highly of his ace’s performance to this point.