San Francisco Giants Slugger Joins Legendary Company With Historic Hot Streak
It's safe to say that Heliot Ramos has picked up where he left off last season.
Ramos broke out in his first full season with the San Francisco Giants last year, batting .269/.322/.469 with 22 home runs and 72 RBI in 121 games. He was an All-Star for the first time, proving he belonged in the Major Leagues after playing just 34 games in his first two seasons combined.
So far, Ramos has been even better this season. The 25-year-old outfielder has hit the ground running, getting off to a historic start in 2025.
With his fourth-inning solo home run against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Ramos has clubbed an extra-base hit in San Francisco's first five games of the season. He's only the third Giants player to do that, joining Hall of Famer Willie Mays (1971) and Felipe Alou (1963).
That means Ramos is the first San Francisco player to accomplish that in 54 years. Surprisingly, Barry Bonds never did it.
Ramos started the streak with a two-run homer against the Cincinnati Reds on Opening Day. He doubled in the second game of the series, then launched a solo homer in the series finale, breaking up a no-hitter in the process.
After doubling in Monday's series opener against the Astros, Ramos smashed another solo homer on Tuesday.
Through five games, Ramos is batting .286/.286/.810 with three homers, two doubles, five RBI and five runs. Not surprisingly, the Giants are 4-1 -- their best start since 2016.
Ramos has come out of the gate swinging, refusing to take a walk thus far. That aggressive approach has paid off despite yielding a 33.3% strikeout rate.
He'll cool off eventually (especially if he doesn't start showing more patience), but it's been fun watching him carry San Francisco's offense early on as one of the hottest hitters in baseball.
In the meantime, the All-Star slugger will try to extend his streak and help the Giants sweep Houston at Daikin Park on Wednesday afternoon.