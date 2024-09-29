San Francisco Giants Ace Shares Candid Thoughts About Upcoming Free Agency
After he wasn't able to land a long term deal this past offseason, the San Francisco Giants gave Blake Snell a short contract that included opt-outs. After a rough start to the season dealing with injury and poor performance, the reigning NL Cy Young winner has turned it around. Now, as he is expected to hit free agency, he is answering questions about his future and what role the Giants will play in it.
Snell's struggles to get a long term contract this offseason were shared with his Boras counterparts. Like his teammate Matt Chapman, though, he has proved that he is worth a big deal despite a bad start to the season.
After a late start to the season and injuries, Snell's first six starts were rough. Over 23.2 innings, he posted a 9.51 ERA. Since then, though, the lefty has been lights out.
Over his last 14 starts, the 31-year-old has compiled a 1.23 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 80.1 innings and evne threw a no-hitter. Now, the question has become whether he will stay in San Francisco or not. In his latest comments, it appears he hasn't closed the door on that option, at least.
"I love it here. I think we can be really, really good. I see a lot of promise and I enjoy being here. We'll see what happens. It sucks, I don't like the whole having to decide and all that. I just want to be somewhere that wants me and loves me and will invest in me to be the best player I can be to help them win. I liked it here. I hope it's here. We'll see," the two time Cy Young winner said.
This is a big offseason for Snell. He didn't get his big contract last season, even after winning the Cy Young, and his end of season performance has shown he is still the same pitcher.
San Francisco has indicated multiple times that are willing and want to bring Snell back. It sounds, based on these comments, as if the feeling is mutual. Now, it is just a matter of the team outbidding the competition. Either way, Snell just wants to pitch.
"All I want to do is pitch. It sucks, too, just because I have to be smart, and that's just where I'm at right now, but once I sign that deal it's just pitching, pitching, pitching. I love doing that. That's all I truly care about," he continued.
The Snell sweepstakes will be one of the biggest stories of the Giants offseason, as they have recently let aces in Kevin Gausman and Carlos Rodon go and get big money deals.