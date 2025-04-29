San Francisco Giants Ace Should Be Considered Legitimate NL Cy Young Candidate
The San Francisco Giants are off to an excellent start this season with some familiar faces leading the way for the franchise.
This winter, the Giants underwent a lot of change both in the front office and on their roster. With Buster Posey taking over as president of baseball operations, the team has seen a bit of a culture change so far this year.
Posey is trying to build a team with excellent pitching and defense. However, the offense early on has been the biggest surprise.
Even with star free-agent signing Willy Adames struggling to begin the campaign, San Francisco is playing extremely well early on.
In the starting rotation, there is a lot of potential for this unit to be one of the best in the league, but some players have underperformed in the first month.
However, their ace certainly has not, and this is a major reason why they are doing well so far.
Andy McCullough of The Athletic (subscription required) recently wrote about the performance and improvements of Logan Webb this season, which has put them firmly in the early National League Cy Young conversation.
“His fastball and slider already elevated him to the top of the modern pitching heap. The extra weapon has put him in an early race with Paul Skenes for the National League Cy Young Award.”
The 28-year-old right-hander might be one of the most underrated players in baseball in the last couple of years, leading the league in innings pitched in each of the last two campaigns.
However, he was finally recognized as an All-Star in 2024, and is building upon that so far this season.
In 2025, Webb has totaled a 3-1 record, 1.98 ERA, and 44 strikeouts in 36.1 innings pitched.
The numbers for the right-hander are fantastic and he has seen a significant improvement from last year. Adding the new changeup into the repertoire has helped immensely, with his strikeouts per nine going from 7.6 in 2024 to 10.9 so far this campaign.
With an ERA below 2.00 and a strikeout rate over 10.0 per nine innings, Webb is an early front-runner for the NL Cy Young.
This step up in production is a major reason for the success of the Giants, especially considering the rest of the rotation has had some ups and downs.
After making the All-Star team in 2024, and considering the hot start he is off to this season, Webb is going to be a household name very soon if he keeps this up.
For San Francisco, having a Cy Young candidate leading the rotation once again will result in a lot of success for the franchise.