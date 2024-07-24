San Francisco Giants Ace Skyrockets Trade Value with Last Three Starts
The San Francisco Giants have had an up-and-down 2024 MLB season. One of the players that has ridden that rollercoaster individually is starting pitcher Blake Snell.
After being signed late in the offseason to a two-year deal worth around $62 million, Snell got off to a rough start. He has dealt with multiple injury issues this season. While the beginning of the year was rough, Snell has started figuring things out of late.
Over his last three starts, as shared by Kirk Snyder on X, the veteran star pitcher has pitched 18 innings, compiling a 1.00 ERA, a 0.61 WHIP, and 15 strikeouts.
His timing of turning things around could not have come at a better time for the Giants.
With the trade deadline just a week away, there are a lot of teams around the league who would like to acquire starting pitching help. San Francisco may not end up selling talent, but if they do, they could end up getting a nice return for Snell.
Throughout his career, Snell has proven the ability to be a top starter in a rotation. He could still be that for the Giants if they choose to keep him.
In a recent article from the New York Times, three top contenders were named possible trade destinations for Snell. They listed the Houston Astros, Los Angeles Dodgers, and St. Louis Cardinals as potential trade suitors.
All three of those teams are in need of starting pitching help ahead of the deadline. They're all more than capable of being World Series contenders if they make the right moves.
While Snell has absolutely improved his trade value, San Francisco could still choose to try to make a playoff push themselves. Right now, they hold a 48-53 record and are still within striking distance of the playoff picture. If they choose to try to make a run at the playoffs, they could end up being buyers.
A decision will need to be made in the near future. Teams around the league are looking at the Giants as one of the teams that will dictate just how busy the MLB trade deadline will be.
Expect to hear a ton of rumors surrounding San Francisco, especially when it comes to Snell. He would be a hot commodity on the trade market if he's made available, especially with his resurgence in production over his last three starts.