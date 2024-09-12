San Francisco Giants Ace Talks First All-Star Game
A year after finishing second in the NL Cy Young race to his now-teammate Blake Snell, San Francisco Giants starter Logan Webb made his first All-Star team in 2024. While it's been a down year for the right-hander compared to 2023, it was still a deserving selection. Still leading the league in innings, Webb has been one of the most reliable starters in baseball.
Despite it being Webb's first All-Star game, which is something players are always excited about, his outing didn't go as well as he would have wanted. In his inning of work, the 27-year-old allowed three runs on three hits while walking one and striking a batter out.
In the latest episode of the "Rose Rotation," a show hosted by broadcasting veteran Chris Rose on Jomboy Media, Webb talked about his All-Star experience and it may not be what most expected.
"The best part was the night before the All-Star game. I got to watch the Home Run Derby and hangout with these guys," he began.
A very normal answer, given that the players always seem to be having a great time with each other at the Derby. While giving the answer, Webb was laughing, and Rose, being the veteran he is, asked about it.
"Cause I was, it was probably one of the more hungover days, the day of the All-Star game. I take responsibility for that, you know, I was having a blast. It was a cool experience, I'm watching the Derby, they had a post-game players celebration, like a party for the players and their families. It was in the middle of the Cowboys stadium," Webb said, laughing.
It's an exhibition and celebration of the best in the game, so baseball and the players acted accordingly. With the All-Star break being the only time where players get multiple days off in the middle of the season, they're going to enjoy their time together, naturally.
"I warm up and I sit down for like 20 minutes. I start throwing again on the mound, and I was excited, right? I was nervous, I was excited, I had a lot of redbulls, I got tyleonol in me cause I'm trying to get the hangover out of me. I think I wasted all my good pitches in the bullpen," he said sarcastically.
Webb went on to say that he was feeling bad for the way he pitched, but the NL team didn't feel the same way. It was an exhibition game, and according to the right-hander many of them said "Who cares?" That made him feel better.
Rose went on to put this story into great context: it was was Webb's moment, it's a long season and the game doesn't count. He earned the celebration. And that's exactly what the All-Star game is: a celebration. It's fun to hear that even though it's their jobs, the players still celebrate their accomplishments just like everyone else.
"I enjoyed it. Now I know if I do ever make a future All-Star team and I'm going to pitch in it, to just relax the night before. Enjoy it, but don't enjoy it too much," he said with a smile.