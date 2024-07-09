San Francisco Giants Again Linked to Star Shortstop Trade
The San Francisco Giants have had a rollercoaster 2024 MLB season so far.
At times, they have looked like a potential contender. Other times, they have looked like a team that should give up on the current year and look towards next season.
Right now, they are 44-47 and are still very much involved in the National League Wild Card race. They're in a position that could make buying ahead of the trade deadline later this month make sense.
If they decide to buy, the Giants will be looking for players that can help them win this year and remain with the team for the future. One position that they would like to upgrade is at shortstop.
CBS Sports has linked San Francisco to a shortstop that they have been linked to many times before. Toronto Blue Jays star Bo Bichette was the name that they were connected with.
Here is their reasoning for Bichette being listed as a potential trade candidate ahead of the deadline.
"It's not so simple to describe this as pure cause and effect -- more goes into a team's fate than the contributions (or lack thereof) from one player -- but Bichette's disappointing season to date helps explain in part why the Blue Jays have underperformed. We still expect him to be a popular target over the ensuing weeks. Bichette isn't barreling the ball as frequently as he normally does, yet he's a 26-year-old with an established record of being a well-above-average hitter and another season of team control. We'll see if the Blue Jays want to tear down their core this summer; if so, Bichette should fetch the biggest return."
Two other teams were connected as possible suitors for Bichette. Both the Atlanta Braves and Cleveland Guardians were linked as well.
Bichette hsa had a down year as CBS Sports pointed out. However, the talent and potential he has make a potential move make sense for the Giants.
During the 2024 season so far, Bichette has played in 76 games. He has hit four home runs to go along with 30 RBI while batting .226/.280/.327.
Looking back at the 2023 season, Bichette showed off the massive potential that he possesses. He slashed .306/.339/.475 and hit 20 home runs while driving in 73 RBI.
If he is made available by the Blue Jays, San Francisco should absolutely pursue him. He would be a great addition defensively and his long-term potential would be worth the risk for the price the Giants would have to give up.
There is a good chance that he won't be available, but he's still a name to monitor for the Giants.