San Francisco Giants Again Linked to Upcoming Superstar Free Agent
Looking ahead to the MLB offseason, the San Francisco Giants could find themselves being busy once again as they attempt to continue building a roster that can compete in their divisional and the National League as a whole.
New York Yankees superstar Juan Soto is going to be one of the biggest names to keep an eye on in free agency, and while he's expected to re-sign with the Yankees, there are quite a few teams who would love to convince him to leave.
One of those could very well be the Giants, who have swung at quite a few high-profile free agents in recent years.
They almost stole superstar outfielder Aaron Judge away from New York recently. They will likely attempt to get the job done this time around with Soto.
While the offseason is still a ways away, San Francisco has been heavily linked as a suitor for the elite outfielder as, once again, they have been named a potential destination for the slugger.
Bleacher Report recently took a look at where Soto could end up, putting the Giants were on the list. They also projected that he will get a 15-year contract worth $520 million.
Soto would be a massive addition for San Francisco if they can get something done. He would bring a huge bat to their lineup and would give them a centerpiece to build around for the future.
During the this season with the Yankees, Soto has put up monster numbers. He has played in 109 games, batting .310/.437/.598 to go along with 28 home runs and 78 RBI. Very few players are capable of having that type of output.
At just 25 years old, Soto still has many years left in his prime. Giving him a 15-year contract might even be beneficial for every single season he's signed to this deal.
All of that being said, there are going to be a plethora of teams interested in signing him.
A few of the other potential landing spots that Bleacher Report suggested were of course both New York teams, the Toronto Blue Jays, and the Texas Rangers. Outside of those organizations, there will probably be others who would love to get into the conversation for Soto.
It will be interesting to see what he ends up choosing to do. If the Giants can find a way to lure him into sign with them, their outlook for the future would change completely.