San Francisco Giants All-Star Closer Returning to Elite Form in Spring Training
The San Francisco Giants are playing really well in spring training. They are 13-5, and they seem to be clicking as a team. However, there is a lot of excitement surrounding one of their bullpen arms that endured some struggles last season.
Camilo Doval was an All-Star in 2023, and one of the best closers in not only the National League, but the entire MLB. However, 2024 was not as kind to him.
Last year, the right-handed pitcher appeared in 62 games, threw 59.0 innings, walked 39 batters, struck out 78, had a WHIP of 1.576 and an ERA of 4.88.
Per Baseball Savant, from 2023 to 2024, Doval saw his chase percentage drop 1.1% and strikeout percentage drop 2.2%. His barrel percentage rose 3.6% while his walk rate went up 5.1%. Needless to say, the reliever did not have his best stuff last year.
Those flaws that were revealed last season seem to be fixed in spring training.
It is a short sample size, but Doval has thrown six innings this spring, struck out seven, allowed just two hits and, most impressively, walked only one batter.
Pounding the zone and forcing hitters to swing the bat has been a focus for the former All-Star.
"He knows it’s about throwing strikes and limiting the walks. That’s been a talking point with everybody this camp," Manager Bob Melvin said per Maria Guardado of MLB.com.
Giants legend Yusmeiro Petit was invited as a guest instructor, and he really helped Doval take a step forward this spring.
The 27-year-old has shown that he is back and ready to contribute in a big way during camp. However, he is not expected to close games in 2025. That honor will go to Ryan Walker. Still, he should be in the mix to get some spot saves while being the main setup man.
"Things flip around during the course of the season. We just want him to pitch well. If he does, he’s going to be one of the back three," Melvin said.
San Francisco has a lot to compete with as the Los Angeles Dodgers have developed a super team while the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks are not going to be easy to beat.
The one thing the Giants will definitely need is their pitching staff to be one of the best, especially their bullpen.
With Doval returning to his elite form, San Francisco should have one of the better backend bullpens in the division.