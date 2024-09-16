San Francisco Giants Among Teams ‘Expected To Make’ Bid for Superstar Free Agent
The San Francisco Giants could turn their franchise around this offseason. After arguably the most disappointing campaign in recent memory, big changes are needed.
It's uncertain just how big those deals will be, as the Giants have struggled to land superstar free agents in the past.
They did well for themselves last offseason, and while it didn't work out as planned, there wasn't necessarily anything wrong with the moves they made.
This time around, however, they need to be at the top of their game. San Francisco can't go another year without a superstar.
Whether it's for the fans, lineup, or to bring money into the owners' pockets, the front office needs to bring someone in who's exciting to watch.
Luckily for the Giants, Juan Soto is on the market this winter. Around Major League Baseball, there might not be a player who fits the superstar description better than the left-handed slugger.
There are challenges to landing Soto, as he'll likely cost $500-plus million, but he's proven time and time again to be worth it.
While it'll be difficult, a recent report indicated the chances of it happening.
On Sunday, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that San Francisco will be among the teams "expected to make bids" for Soto, a promising sign as the offseason approaches.
"There are five teams expected to make bids for free-agent outfielder Juan Soto in free agency this winter, baseball executives believe: the New York Yankees, New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, San Francisco Giants and Philadelphia Phillies."
Now, just because the Giants are expected to make a bid, it doesn't mean they'll give him what he's looking for, whether that be money or the on-field product.
Alyson Footer of MLB.com highlighted that earlier in September, writing that there doesn't seem to be much "direction" in San Francisco's on-field product.
"Of the four teams mentioned, it seems the Giants have the worst chance to sign Soto... Honestly, it just doesn't seem like there's a lot of direction regarding the on-field product."
If Soto wants to win, there will likely be other suitors that could give him that opportunity.
Still, there's a chance that all of this comes down to money. If the Giants offer him $575 million and other teams only offer $508 million, they'd have the upper hand.
There are multiple factors that could play out here, but landing the Dominican Republic native who's slashing .285/.415/.570 with 39 home runs would certainly be exciting.