Waiting Game Continues as Giants Hurler Awaits More News on Injured Elbow

The waiting will be the hardest part for San Francisco Giants pitcher Hayden Birdsong as he works through an elbow injury.

One day after Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle (subscription required) reported that Birdsong had a suspected elbow injury, the right-hander is no closer to knowing the next steps in what may be a short-term or a long-term issue.

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Birdsong reported soreness in the elbow after his appearance in a spring training game on Tuesday. When he spoke to Slusser and other reporters on Friday, he indicated that Giants doctors most were still talking about what was next after his examination.

Hayden Birdsong’s Future

San Francisco Giants pitcher Hayden Birdsong. | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Birdsong has been fighting for a spot as a long reliever in the Giants’ bullpen, but his numbers have been a mess all of spring training. He's pitched in three games with one start and has a 30.86 ERA. He's allowed eight hits and eight earned runs in 2.1 innings, with two strikeouts and three walks.

The timing of the elbow soreness couldn't be worse for him. In that game on Tuesday he pitched a scoreless inning, allowing one hit and striking out one batter. He threw 21 pitches, 15 of which were strikes, in what was without question his best outing of spring training.

San Francisco selected him in the sixth round of the 2022 MLB draft out of Eastern Illinois. Less than two years after his selection, he made his Major League debut with the Giants.

He showed plenty of promise in that debut season, as he went 5-6 with a 4.75 ERA in 16 starts. He struck out 88, walked 43 and allowed 57 hits in 72 innings. Notably, batters hit just .216 against them. In organizational circles he was seen as a potential opening day roster starter in 2025.

He did make the team coming out of spring training, but he was optioned back to Triple-A Sacramento in July of last season due to performance. In 21 games, 10 of which were starts, Birdsong went 4-4 with a 4.80 ERA. He struck out 68 and walked 37 and 65.2 innings. As a reliever he recorded three holds. But against all hitters, his opponent batting average went up to 242.

The Giants don't have to rush to find a way to get Birdsong back on the field. San Francisco's rotation is essentially set barring injury. Logan Webb, who is pitching for Team USA on Friday against Canada, is at the top of the rotation, followed by left-hander and former Cy Young winner Robbie Ray.

This offseason’s two significant free agent signings, Adrian Houser and Tyler Mahle, should follow the pair in the rotation. Landen Roupp has done more than enough to lock down the fifth spot as he's had a brilliant spring and the supposed competition for his spot has not materialized.