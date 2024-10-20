San Francisco Giants Announce Hiring of Their New Pitching Coach
The San Francisco Giants have undergone some changes to their organization this offseason after announcing the firing of Farhan Zaidi and hiring Buster Posey to take over as the president of baseball operations.
Additional moves are expected to be made to reshape things under Posey, but the first domino that fell was actually on the staff of manager Bob Melvin when pitching coach Bryan Price resigned.
This likely wasn't too much of a shock for Melvin and the Giants since the skipper convinced his longtime friend to come out of retirement and join him in San Francisco.
However, this did create the need for Posey and Melvin to pick who should take over that position.
In an announcement made by the franchise, the Giants decided to promote J.P. Martinez after he had been the assistant pitching coach for the past four seasons.
Martinez was brought to San Francisco by previous manager Gabe Kapler in 2020 after he was with the Minnesota Twins for six years holding different positions that included assistant pitching coordinator.
The hope is this promotion will keep some continuity among the Giants' pitching staff, especially with multiple young players in the mix going forward who are expected to be major parts of the rotation.
Martinez is viewed as someone who is adept with the modern game of baseball, understanding how to teach spin rate, pitch shapes and all the other things that have evolved when it comes to coaching pitchers at a high level.
How he performs in his new role will be seen, but San Francisco is clearly confident enough to promote him to take over as their pitching coach.