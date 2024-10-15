San Francisco Giants Pitching Coach Steps Down From Role
The San Francisco Giants made a shocking announcement when they hired franchise legend Buster Posey to take over the president of baseball operations role after they moved on from Farhan Zaidi.
Following that move, it wasn't known which direction this franchise would take when searching for a way to get back into the postseason, but some other changes were expected to come.
The first domino under Posey's regime has now fallen.
According to Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic, pitching coach Bryan Price will not be back in 2025 after stepping down from that role. This was something likely on the radar of manager Bob Melvin after he personally convinced his long-time friend to join his staff once he became the manager of the Giants.
"The chance was too great to pass up, but I also knew going in that it would be for the short term, a year or two. It was a chance to get to work with a dear friend again in the city in which you were born. That was a brass ring I had to grab and I'm really glad I did. I hoped I could make a positive impact on the pitchers there," Price said.
Posey will now be tasked with rebuilding the pitching staff alongside Melvin.
There are some internal candidates Baggarly mentioned, like assistant pitching coach J.P. Martinez and bullpen coach Garvin Alston, who could take over this role.
It will be interesting to see how San Francisco decides to backfill this opening as Posey could replace Price with one of his preferred choices, or he could allow his skipper to have a large voice in this decision.