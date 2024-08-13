San Francisco Giants Announce Three Injury Rehab Starts for Sacramento
The San Francisco Giants may have some reinforcements coming soon, as three injured players are set to rehab at Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, per multiple reports.
Pitcher Tristan Beck is expected to be in three innings, while pitcher Tyler Matzek and infielder Thairo Estrada will begin rehab assignments.
Beck has been on the 60-day injured list all season after he was diagnosed with a upper right arm aneurysm in February. That required surgery at Stanford University and he’s been working his way back ever since.
Tuesday’s game with the River Cats will be his second rehab game. His first was on Thursday, as he gave up one run on four hits over three innings.
Beck, a 28-year-old right-hander, made his Major League debut last season with San Francisco, as he went 3-3 with a 3.92 ERA 33 games, 30 of which were in relief. He struck out 68 and walked 21 in 85 innings.
He was Atlanta’s fourth-round pick in 2018 and went to college at Stanford. He joined San Francisco in a 2019 trade that sent Mark Melancon to the Braves.
Estrada, a 28-year-old infielder, is on the injured list for the second time this season with a left wrist sprain. The Giants moved him back to the IL on July 26 after he batted just .088 in 34 plate appearances after he returned from the injury the first time.
He’s taken live batting practice twice in the past few days and it’s not clear how much time he’ll need to be ready to return. Estrada did not do a rehab assignment the first time he was hurt.
His bat has not been as productive this season, as he has slashed .216/.249/.353/.602 with nine home runs and 43 RBI. This is Estrada’s fourth season with the Giants and he’s connected on a career-high 14 home runs in each of his last two seasons.
Before that he was with the New York Yankees in 2019 and 2020. The Giants acquired him for cash after the Yankees designated him for assignment in early 2021.
Matzek, a left-hander, is on the 60-day injured list and joined the Giants in late July as part of the return in the Jorge Soler trade. He had Tommy John surgery in late 2022 and is on the IL with left elbow soreness.
He’s thrown two bullpens and a live batting practice since he arrived in San Francisco and he and the Giants are not targeting a specific date to return.
Matzek has not pitched in the Majors since 2022 with Atlanta. He made 69 relief appearances for Atlanta during its 2021 World Series run and is 16-21 in his career with a 3.72 ERA in 168 games.