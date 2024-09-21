San Francisco Giants Are ‘More Confused’ Than Ever About Young Shortstop
Among the many things that have gone wrong for the San Francisco Giants in 2024, the situation regarding Marco Luciano might be the biggest deal.
Luciano, once viewed as one of the top prospects in Major League Baseball, has yet to find a consistent role at the Big League level.
Perhaps it's the lack of success he's found during his time, but it's also impossible to judge him off 112 career at-bats.
No matter the level of prospect he once was, asking Luciano to be a star when he's played in 40 games is an unrealistic ask.
If the Giants don't understand that, there are even bigger issues on hand.
The question remains on what his future looks like in San Francisco. Over the past few months, that question has only grown larger.
Where does the recently turned 23-year-old fit in with this team?
It doesn't sound like they know.
Grant Brisbee of The Athletic wrote on Friday that the Giants are "even more confused" about his situation than ever before.
"Remarkably, though, the Giants are even more confused about what to do with Luciano than they were before the season started. And they were plenty confused about what to do with him before the season started. It’s hard to invent a goofier timeline for a player who’s been a top-50 prospect before each of the last five seasons."
So, where do they go from here? Does San Francisco give him another Spring Training opportunity to prove he belongs?
Do they allow him to start early in 2025 to see if there's anything there?
If not, would the better idea be for the Giants to trade him?
These are all questions that must be answered over the winter. Heading into 2025 without a plan simply doesn't make sense.
Not only is it unfair to Luciano, but from an organizational standpoint, they're wasting their time with him.
Part of the issue with Luciano right now, according to Brisbee, is Michael Conforto.
Conforto hits free agency this offseason and the expectation is for him to play for a new team next year.
However, San Francisco won't take him out of the lineup because they don't want to hurt his value.
"It’s one thing for the Giants to continue playing Michael Conforto, a veteran who is approaching free agency... It’s another thing when the decision to play a veteran is blocking a young player with a potential future with the club."
While it's understandable, they're still hurting Luciano, who has a bigger future than Conforto in the Bay Area.
It's been a brutal situation all around, but there's no excuse for how the Giants have handled it.