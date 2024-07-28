San Francisco Giants Receive Trade Interest from Mets in Outfielder
The San Francisco Giants are widely expected to consider selling off some of their veteran talent ahead of the 2024 MLB trade deadline.
Quite a few players have been viewed as potential trade candidates. Michael Conforto, Blake Snell, and Camilo Doval have been among the most talked about potential trade chips that the Giants could move.
Conforto is a player that seems more likely to get moved than some of the others. With so many contenders looking for outfield help, he could become a very hot trade target.
According to a report from Mike Puma of the New York Post, the New York Mets have registered trade interest in the veteran outfielder.
Outside of the Mets, there are many other teams that could check in with San Francisco on a trade for Conforto. A couple of the other teams are the Cleveland Guardians and the Seattle Mariners.
During the 2024 season thus far, Conforto has had an up-and-down year. His numbers haven't been amazing, but he's more than capable of producing good numbers.
In 80 games with the Giants, Conforto has been hitting .226/.298/.415 to go along with 10 home runs and 40 RBI.
He's not a player that a team would acquire to push them over the top and into being World Series contenders. However, for a team that is already being competitive, he could be a piece in helping them stay towards the top and play in spot starts or in case of injury.
Anyone who acquires him will be trading for a half-season rental. He is in the final year of his contract and will hit open free agency after the 2024 season.
That will help drive his trade price down. No one will have to break the bank to bring him in, which will make him an attractive option for a team that's simply looking for depth.
It will be interesting to see what San Francisco ends up doing ahead of the deadline. There are many players who have been receiving interest as previously noted, but the front office has to make a final decision on what they want to do.