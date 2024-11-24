San Francisco Giants Becoming Clear Contender for Star Japanese Pitcher
The San Francisco Giants are among many teams who will be active in free agency. For a second year, there are two star pitchers making their way over from Japan to play Major League Baseball. Roki Sasaki is the big name coming over, a multi pitch star who throws 100 mph, but he will sign with the 2025 international signing class. The other star is Tomoyuki Sugano, a long time ace in the NPB.
The 35-year-old is a decorated 12 year veteran in the NPB with the Yomiuri Giants. A two time Central League MVP, two time Eiji Sawamura Award winner, and eight time All-Star, he has become an undisputed legend.
His final season was a great one, in 24 games, Sugano threw 156.2 innings with a 1.67 ERA and 111 strikeouts to just 16 walks.
That is one of the trade marks of the right hander's game. He is not going to blow anyone away with the strikeout, just 7.7 per nine in his career, but his 1.7 BB/9 rate is elite.
MLB Network's Jon Morosi recently connected San Francisco to Sugano, which has become a common theme for the Giants this offseason. According to MLB Trade Rumors, San Francisco was also interested in the veteran the last time he was posted in the 2020-2021 offseason.
In terms of the pitchers, Sugano will play a similar role as the number two option to Sasaki, much like Shota Imanaga was to Yoshinobu Yamamoto last season. Though, a lot of team's will be interested in the right hander's services, and the Giants are clearly one of those teams.
It's a move that makes a lot of sense for San Francisco. Even though he will technically be a rookie, Sugano brings 12 years of experience at a high level to any team. That experience is something the Giants will need.
Outside of Logan Webb and Robbie Ray, as it stands now the rotation would be extremely young. Kyle Harrison will only be in his second full year after an up and down first year in the rotation. Jordan Hicks was signed to be a starter, but with a new front office it's yet to be seen if he will remain in the rotation for 2025.
Outside of those two are the possible number three options, the rest of the rotation will have very little experience. Sugano could be the perfect solution to that problem, especially if they don't land a bigger fish in free agency.
There's always so much unknown when a pitcher enters a new league, but given his pedigree, Sugano would make a lot of sense in San Francisco.