San Francisco Giants Boast Intriguing Potential Breakthrough Prospects
When it comes to the San Francisco Giants’ farm system, much of the discussion is around first baseman Bryce Eldridge.
The 2023 first-round pick cruised through the entire Giants’ farm system in 2024 and is now considered to be one of the top prospects in all of baseball. If he progresses in 2025 the way he did last season, he could be the Giants’ first baseman sometime this year.
Eldridge’s growing reputation overshadows the rest of the farm system, which is not ranked among the best in baseball. But it doesn't mean the Giants don't have talent in their minor league system, nor does it mean that San Francisco doesn't have players that are ready to break out as Eldridge did a season ago.
Baseball America recently spotlighted prospects that have the potential to break out next season period to qualify, the prospects had to be outside the team's Top 10.
The site settled on three players — shortstop Jhonny Level, right-handed pitcher Josh Bostick and right-handed pitcher Argenis Cayama.
They are all Top 30 prospects, with Level the highest at No. 11.
Level may have a hard time getting to the Majors, now that the Giants have invested seven years and nearly $200 million in shortstop Willy Adames. But Level joined San Francisco last year as part of their international signing class. So, the 17-year-old Venezuelan native has time to develop.
In 48 games with the Giants’ Dominican Summer League team, he slashed .275/.393/.517/.910 with 10 home runs and 46 RBI. Baseball America’s scouts grade his bat a 55 and his arm a 60 on the 20-80 scouting scale, with 80 being the highest.
Bostick was an eighth-round pick in 2023 out of Grayson Junior College in Texas. He threw just four innings in the system in 2023 before he was promoted to Class-A San Jose last season. The 23-year-old Dallas native went 2-9 with a 4.78 ERA in 26 games (23 starts) with 121 strikeouts and 44 walks in 107.1 innings.
He has five pitches, a fastball that can hit 99 mph and, not surprisingly, that fastball has a grade of 65 on the scouting scale. The rest of his pitches are a work in progress.
Cayama is another Venezuelan product and, at 18 years old, he also needs time to grow. The Giants snagged Cayama, a converted outfielder, as part of the international class and started him in the DSL. He worked through a bout of pneumonia to go 0-1 with a 2.59 ERA in 10 starts. He struck out 29 and walked just nine in 24.1 innings. He also didn’t allow a home run.
A move stateside to the Arizona Complex League isn’t out of the question.