Three Giants Players Who Helped Themselves Most in Spring Training

The San Francisco Giants are about to head home. Spring training breaks on Saturday and, following that come more roster cuts and exhibition games in Sacramento and at Oracle Park.

Then, it’s opening day against the New York Yankees on Wednesday. A new season begins as the Giants try to snap their four-year playoff drought.

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San Francisco isn't just building a roster for opening day. The Giants are building depth that could help them this season. Many players optioned to minor league camp will make their way to Oracle Park this season. Other Major League players have solidified their roles and gained more trust from the organization.

Here are three players who helped themselves the most during Giants spring training.

Jerar Encarnacion

Jerar Encarnacion hit this ball 463 FEET 😱 pic.twitter.com/tuK8xDHuZO — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) March 15, 2026

Encarnacion is one of those players whose value is wrapped up in versatility. He can play most corner infield and outfield positions. That versatility is great, but it also makes players like him expendable, especially when they're bat hasn't been productive in the regular season.

He’s played 77 career MLB games and has a slash of .216/.242/.384 with 10 home runs and 40 RBI. This spring training he’s slashed .313/.306/.500 with two home runs and 11 RBI. The Dominican Republic native’s approach has been different this year and it’s possible 2026 will be the year spring training results become regular season results.

He may not make the opening day roster. But he helped himself enough to ensure the Giants won't release him to open a roster spot. If he starts the season at Triple-A Sacramento he stays on standby and gives the Giants a solid depth option at multiple positions.

Juan Sanchez

San Francisco Giants pitcher Juan Sanchez. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

The Giants optioned Sanchez late in spring training, a reflection of the impression he made. He may have been the best pitcher in spring training without Major League experience. He likely returns to Triple-A Sacramento, but San Francisco will keep a watchful eye on his progress as the season develops.

The left-hander showed triple-digit velocity and didn’t allow a run in seven games. He struck out eight and walked five in 6.1 inning as batters hit .100 off him. The walk rate is concerning and that’s likely why he’s back in the minors.

Last season at Sacramento he went 4-0 with a 3.93 ERA in 23 games, with 35 strikeouts and 28 walks in 34.1 innings. If he trims the walk rate, he’ll get to the Majors sometime in 2026. There is too much gas in that arm to leave in the minors much longer.

Caleb Kilian

Chicago Cubs pitcher Caleb Kilian. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Among relievers with Major League experience, the right-hander probably helped himself the most with an exceptional camp. He went 1-0 with a 0.96 ERA in eight games, with 11 strikeouts and two walks in 9.1 innings.

There were reasons to be skeptical. He missed most of 2024 with a teres major injury in his shoulder. The Chicago Cubs designated him for assignment in 2025, and he returned on a minor league deal because no one claimed him. In eight regular-season games with the Cubs he went 0-4 with a 9.22 ERA.

Spring training results don’t always translate to the regular season. But no reliever with Major League experience helped his case for the opening day roster more than Killian did.