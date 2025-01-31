San Francisco Giants Boss Indicates Team May Be Done Making Offseason Moves
The San Francisco Giants have made some big moves this offseason as they've sought to improve from what has been a collection of lean years as of late.
With Buster Posey taking the reigns as president of baseball operations on the heels of seven missed playoffs in the last eight years, the franchise legend is being tasked with fixing things and fixing them fast for the team he was so beloved with as a player.
The 2012 National League MVP was one of the best players in baseball for a significant duration of his career, but this is a whole new challenge Posey is taking on.
Popular moves thus far included handing out the largest contract in franchise history to their new shortstop Willy Adames as well as adding to the starting rotation with one of the best pitchers of the generation in Justin Verlander, setting up the Giants to be more successful this year than they have been in the past.
After trading away Taylor Rogers to the Cincinnati Reds and breaking up the only set of identical twins on the same team in baseball, Posey is seeing the roster begin to come together, and it certainly sounds like it's close to being done if it's not already.
Asked about any potential additional moves being made, the new executive was extremely noncommittal.
"We’ll keep looking," Posey said via Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic. "I will say, we feel pretty set with the roster the way it is right now."
It's unlikely Posey has built a roster that's going from 80 wins to instant World Series contention, but spending money simply for the sake of spending money is not necessarily the way to get there either. This is not a tear it all down and completely rebuilds situation, but it likely was never going to happen in just one offseason either.
With pieces in place to be franchise cornerstones for years to come, San Francisco appears to be doing things the right way. Spending on players who are good fits and can be a part of future success and current improvement, but not overpaying for players who they don't absolutely need simply because the urgency level is raised.
By the sounds of it, the Giants are satisfied with the acquisitions and roster re-tooling they've already done to this point and it would be a fairly major surprise to see another big signing or trade.
That reality is not the most exciting one with some flashy names still on the board, but it likely may be best for San Francisco to simply move forward with what they already have in the clubhouse.