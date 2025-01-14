New San Francisco Giants Pitcher Reveals Reason for Signing with Team
The San Francisco Giants made one of the biggest surprises of free agency when they signed three-time Cy Young winning pitcher Justin Verlander to a one-year deal worth $15 million last week.
Though the fit made a lot of sense due to the Giants need in the rotation for another high-upside starter plus the veteran leadership he brings to a young staff, seeing San Francisco actually pull the trigger on Verlander was certainly not expected by many.
Though he had arguably the worst season of his soon-to-be 20-year career in 2024 with the Houston Astros as he suffered through injuries, the 2011 American League MVP is motivated to prove he can still pitch at an elite level.
While speaking at his introductory press conference to Giants media, Verlander opened up on his reasons for signing another deal when he's already a lock to be in the Hall of Fame with one of the most decorated careers for a pitcher in the history of baseball.
"I think, personally, [it’s] proving that I still have it," Verlander said during the Zoom press conference. "I've accomplished enough in my career. I wouldn't be back if I didn't think I could be great...I think you can tell that the passion is still there. The fire is still burning."
Verlander went on to raise eyebrows by stating he isn't viewing this as his final season in baseball even though he will soon be 42 years old, saying he wants to pitch until he's 45 and he feels rejuvenated enough to do so.
"I'm really viewing this past year's issues as [having the] potential to send me down the path that I want to go down to finish my career and be able to play until 45 or more," he said. "It's not too dissimilar to 2014, '15. I ended up having core issues and core surgery. And what I learned through that process really was what allowed me to pitch the way I have up until last year."
Verlander only made 17 starts in 2024 due to back and neck issues, but he posted a 5.48 ERA and his highest WHIP (1.384) in a decade with his first losing record since 2015.
Seemingly appearing like his career was going to be over, a now healthy Verlander with something to prove and believing he can still get it done at a high level could be a dangerous thing for the rest of the league.
He's still got a ton of work to do if he's going to accomplish his goals of playing multiple more years at a high level and needs to show he can still do it, but it seems like Verlander's mindset is absolutely in the right place, and that's a good spot to start.