San Francisco Giants Boss Provides Simple Solution For Replacing Injured Slugger
The San Francisco Giants were dealt a heavy blow when they had to put Lamont Wade Jr. on the injured list with his left hamstring strain. Even though he got the 10-day designation, they are expecting him to be out a month.
During an important time of the season where the Giants have climbed their way back into the playoff picture after a disappointingly slow start to their year, losing someone of this caliber is a set back.
Wade led all Giants players with over 100 at-bats in batting average (.333) and on-base percentage (.470), while also sitting third in hits (43) and seventh in RBI (17).
Without him in the lineup for an extended period of time, the natural question turns into who they are going to rely on to replace his output.
Speculation ranged from bringing in a free agent, to pulling off a trade, to calling up some more of their prospects, but San Francisco's manager Bob Melvin provided the most simple solution of all.
"It would be easy just to put Flo in there, right?" according to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area.
Turning to Wilmer Flores, who is already on the roster, would certainly be the easiest thing to do. He's already established, having played in 47 games this year.
It's likely that's the route they're going to take based on Melvin's comments, but the question then turns into if that's the right thing to do.
Flores is certainly capable.
He has a career slash line of .262/.318/.436 with 150 homers and over 500 RBI, but things haven't gone well for the 32-year-old this season.
The first baseman is slashing .219/.286/.299 with just one homer, nine extra-base hits, and 14 RBI, which is on pace to be the worst performance he's had in a full year.
It doesn't feel like that type of output is going to pick up the slack that Wade's absence is going to leave, but maybe he can find something to become consistent at the plate.
Either way, it seems like the Giants are going to trust their veteran to step up in the absence of their slugger and won't be pursuing any additions at this time.