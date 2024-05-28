San Francisco Giants Place Star Slugger on IL, Make Multiple Roster Moves
The San Francisco Giants are losing yet another key member of their lineup.
On Tuesday, it was announced by their team's official social media page that LaMonte Wade Jr. is indeed going on the injured list as he gets the 10-day designation.
Wade suffered a hamstring injury after sliding into second base in the fifth inning of Monday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. He had already been dealing with hamstring tightness, and even exited a game early on their most recent road trip.
The first baseman has been the team's best hitter all season. He leads the team in OPS+ with a 167 mark, as well as batting average (.333), on-base percentage (.470), and OPS (.896). His on-base percentage, leads all hitters with a minimum of 160 plate appearances.
Wade looked to be having an All Star level season before the injury, and he will be missed at the top of the Giants order as an on-base machine.
Tyler Fitzgerald is one of two hitters coming up in corresponding moves. The 26-year-old utility player had just won PCL Player of the Week for Triple-A Sacramento after hitting six home runs. He opened the season with the team, but never got a ton of playing time.
In addition, Trenton Brooks was called up to make his big league debut.
In 43 games with Triple-A Sacramento, Brooks had hit .308 with four home runs and an .888 OPS. He will likely be the left-handed half of the platoon, with Wilmer Flores likely to get playing time against lefty pitchers at first.
Ryan McKenna and Drew Pomeranz were also designated for assignment, with right-hander Spencer Howard also being called up.
There has been no time table reported for Wade's return, so for now, it looks to be a platoon at first base.
Yet another injury sets the lineup back, and with the team on a hot streak, it will be a big test for them to overcome.