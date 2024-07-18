San Francisco Giants Catcher Signs with Mets After Triggering Opt-Out
With one more day until the San Francisco Giants enter a roughly 10-day period where their season really hangs in the balance, there is some optimism this group could be the most improved in Major League Baseball during the second half.
Those opinions come from the idea that so many impact players were out of the lineup on a consistent basis, making it hard for the Giants to truly field a team that gave them an opportunity to win games.
After not having Blake Snell and other top starters for much of the first half, combined with outfield issues because of injuries and poor performances, there is a chance this team can finally reach their potential with their health returning to its baseline.
Robbie Ray and Alex Cobb should also return at some point, so that gives San Francisco even more starting arms they can utilize.
But as this organization looks at the short-term with hope and optimism, they also lost a depth piece.
Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports that minor league catcher Logan Porter has signed a Major League deal with the New York Mets after he triggered the opt-out clause in his contract. This gave the Giants an opportunity to move him to their active roster or else he would become a free agent.
The latter happened, and Porter now has an opportunity to play in the MLB again after appearing in 11 games with the Kansas City Royals last year.
For San Francisco, this isn't a huge loss as their former top prospect Patrick Bailey has started blossoming into a star. But, lack of depth is always something organizations want to avoid. The Giants found that out when they had to constantly shuffle their roster this season.
Ultimately, they feel comfortable with their current situation having veteran Curt Casali backing up Bailey as Tom Murphy sits on the 60-day IL.