San Francisco Giants Catcher Talks Young Pitching Staff Elevating Their Game
The San Francisco Giants have recently built their starting rotation through free agency and trade to bring in veterans. Jordan Hicks was brought in via free agency and transitioned to being a starter. Justin Verlander was also signed in free agency, but only on a one year deal. Robbie Ray was acquired via trade and will begin his first full season as a Giant.
The rotation is missing just one piece, a fifth starter, heading into 2025. Enter: the young pitching corps. The youth movement in the rotation is well on its way, with Hayden Birdsong, Kyle Harrison and Landen Roupp fighting for a spot, with top pitching prospect Carson Whisenhunt on his way. The spot will be won in spring training, and the battle is well underway.
In a recent interview with NBC Sports Bay Area, Giants' starting catcher, Patrick Bailey, talked about the pitchers vying for the rotation spot, and how they can perform even better in the Big Leagues.
"I think he has got some of the best stuff in the game... and he can get the best hitters in the world to look silly," Bailey said of second year pitcher, Hayden Birdsong, on the 'Giants Talk' podcast.
In 72 innings in 2024, Birdsong posted a 4.74 ERA along with an 11 K/9. He also had two double digit strikeout performances, including one in Coors Field, a notorious hitting park.
The 23-year-old flashed brilliance in his rookie year, giving him a good shot at the rotation.
In four innings of work, he has allowed one earned run and struck out six.
In 23 games before being injured, Landen Roupp was becoming a big part of San Francisco's pitching staff, as he also started four games. He posted a 3.58 ERA with an 8.7 K/9 despite the injury.
"I think it's just continuing to build off what he was doing last year. He might have finished up better than anybody we had... can we get count leverage and kind of keep hitters on their heels," Bailey remarked.
He has been fantastic so far this spring, having thrown five innings, allowing one hit and no runs with eight strikeouts. The Giants seemed to like him in 2024, now he has to continue a great spring training.
Kyle Harrison, former top pitching prospect, was very well liked during his time in the minors, but has struggled with consistency so far in his career. In 24 games last season, Harrison had a 4.56 ERA with 118 strikeouts in 124.1 innings.
"That's his best pitch... and keep us in every game that he threw last year," the catcher said of the 23-year-old.
Harrison has the pedigree due his stuff and prospect hype. In his one outing this spring, he threw two innings and struck out three batters. He will need to show improvement all spring.
The San Francisco Giants are looking to take a step forward after bolstering the lineup in the offseason. The one missing link is the fifth starter, and they will have a difficult choice at the beginning of the regular season.