San Francisco Giants Could Benefit Greatly From Astros Letting Star Pitcher Leave
With the regular season underway for the San Francisco Giants, the campaign is off to a solid start.
Coming into the year, there was a fair amount of optimism surrounding the Giants. Even though the franchise was thought to be searching for ways to decrease payroll, they did add two notable free agents.
While Willy Adames was the most high-profile signing, they also signed a future Hall of Famer this winter by adding Justin Verlander to the rotation.
This comes with a lot of risk for San Francisco, but it also presents a lot of potential upside.
In 2024, the 42-year-old was hampered by a neck injury for most of the season and was never able to get it going. However, he was an effective pitcher in 2023, making the down showing appear to be caused by his injury.
With him on the market, the Giants extended him a $15 million contract, a lucrative deal for someone at this stage of his career, but something Buster Posey felt would benefit the team.
But how were they even able to land the legendary pitcher after a successful run the Houston Astros?
His former club never made him an offer.
Due to the chaotic offseason for the Astros and their desire to be mindful of their payroll, Verlander was put on the backburner when it came to their priorities.
That decision could be a massive benefit for San Francisco.
This signing looks to be a good one early on since the veteran right-hander appears to be healthy after putting together an excellent spring.
First start with the team was a strong one, too, which is a great sign going forward.
In a no-decision against the Cincinnati Reds, he pitched five innings allowing just two runs.
Verlander looked to be his old self during spring training, so if he's able to carry that form into the season, that could help make this one of the best rotations in baseball.
The Giants are going to need some things to go right in order to make the playoffs in 2025, but having their free-agent signing perform like an All-Star will help.
Furthermore, while his production will be monitored, he could also be an excellent veteran leader for some of the younger pitchers on the staff, and who spent time with him this spring.
While San Francisco will have to produce runs, the trio of Verlander, Logan Webb and Robbie Ray could be one of the best in the league if they remain healthy and perform at a high level.
If Verlander can find his groove again in 2025, the Astros will regret not bringing him back. However, for San Francisco, this could end up being a great addition and perhaps what helps them snap a playoff drought.