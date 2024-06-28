San Francisco Giants Could Move On From Sub-3.00 ERA Reliever
The San Francisco Giants are starting to show signs of regression once again which would lead them to start selling players off rather than buying more at the MLB's upcoming trade deadline.
As Aaron Gleeman and Eno Sarris of The Athletic surveyed the trade market to find which players are most likely to be moved, San Francisco reliever Tyler Rogers was one of the top players in his position group.
"There’s also a pretty good supply of mid-level closer types on expiring contracts who will attract buyers with smaller price tags," said Sarris. "Teams increasingly make decisions on relievers based on the physical characteristics of their pitches, and often in a what-have-you-done-lately sort of manner."
Rogers' claim to fame is his release that is so sideways that it's almost underhanded. It creates a tough situation for batters to face and will also keep him valuable to any potential contenders.
With his unique release, the 33-year-old has just a two-pitch mix. He uses a low-90s sinker and and 80 MPH slider, throwing both pitches relatively the same amount.
While he's not someone that will strike a ton of batters out, he's one of the best at converting ground balls which leads to his success. Batters consistently have a tough time getting solid contact against him.
The former 10th round selection has been with the Giants since 2019 and is a career 2.95 ERA guy. He's been fairly consistent throughout his time in the majors as a quality reliever despite not being someone that racks up a lot of accolades.
If teams are worried about what he's done lately, batters are slashing just .211/.268/.290 in the month of June. He's as good as ever. On the season, he has a 2.84 ERA in 38 innings pitched with a 1.053 WHIP. His value is clear.
While San Francisco is not technically out of the playoff race, they are starting to fall back from the other contenders. Now may be the time the ship off veterans in return for at least something of value while opening up opportunities for younger pitchers.
Rogers seems like a prime trade candidate and will likely be on his way out during next month's deadline.