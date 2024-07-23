San Francisco Giants Deadline Plans Will Underwhelm Fans Who Want Action
The San Francisco Giants have lost three out of four out of the All-Star break, a discouraging sign as the team is desperate to get back on track and be in a position to make the postseason. 4.0 games out of the third Wild Card spot in a crowded National League playoff picture, the Giants have about a week to figure things out.
Blake Snell returned and has pitched well, posting another impressive start on Monday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Snell tossed 6.0 innings, allowing four hits, two earned runs, and four strikeouts. He's allowed two earned runs in 18 innings pitched since returning on July 9.
Robbie Ray and Alex Cobb are expected to return in the near future, giving them another opportunity to improve as a team. If all three of them do what they've done throughout their careers, San Francisco should be in a favorable position moving forward.
While the front office shouldn't take that approach and look to still add players who could help them, what happens in the next week will be the deciding factor in that. And from the sound of things, it looks like they could simply just be taking that approach.
Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic previewed the Giants' deadline plans, writing that fans will be underwhelmed if they want them to buy, and underwhelmed if they want San Francisco to sell. He added that fans should "prepare to not be whelmed."
"This season, while technically contending, they’ve spent just four days over .500. They’re also pot-committed after punting two draft picks and crossing the luxury tax transom to sign Matt Chapman and Blake Snell.
"Their best play is probably to let it ride and hope the return of Robbie Ray/Alex Cobb gives them a bigger roster boost than any of the NL wild card teams will receive at the deadline."
Sticking to this plan might work, as Ray, Cobb, and Snell could be what they're missing. However, if that decision doesn't work, it'll look even worse in a few months.
The Giants have players on the roster that contending teams will want, so if they fall out of the playoff race and don't trade any of them, it'd be a missed opportunity to improve their farm system.
The goal should always be to make it to the postseason, but not buying also doesn't help that cause. It's a tough situation and one the front office needs to get right. If not, changes could be on the horizon.