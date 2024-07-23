San Francisco Giants Set Official Date for Cy Young Winner's Team Debut
Right before the All-Star break, the San Francisco Giants started playing better baseball.
There is still time for them to make a push towards the playoffs if they can consistently perform at that level, but that has been the issue for this group all season long. Injuries were a huge factor during their disappointing first half, and with multiple impact players set to return, there's a chance they are one of the most improved teams heading into the fall.
Getting reigning NL Cy Young winner Blake Snell back and performing like the elite starting pitcher he is has been a huge sigh of relief.
Now, he won't be the only past Cy Young winner in this rotation as Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports Robbie Ray will officially make his Giants debut on Wednesday, July 24 against their archrival Los Angeles Dodgers.
Ray was acquired by San Francisco this past offseason in a trade with the Seattle Mariners that saw them ship out Mitch Haniger, Anthony DeSclafani, and cash considerations to acquire the star left-hander.
He only pitched in 33 games for the Mariners after signing a five-year, $115 million contract heading into the 2022 season. Last year, he underwent Tommy John surgery after one outing, which has kept him sidelined until this point.
The Giants decided to take a chance on the rehabbing starter who has a career 3.96 ERA and 11.0 K/9 ratio during his 10-year career.
Ray has made 10 rehab outings and nine starts as he's worked his way back into the mix with his new team. During this time, he's posted a 3.38 ERA by allowing 11 earned runs on 19 hits across 29.1 innings pitched.