San Francisco Giants Set Official Date for Cy Young Winner's Team Debut

The San Francisco Giants are starting to get healthy at the right time with the return of a past Cy Young winner ready to make his team debut.

Mar 1, 2023; Mesa, Arizona, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Robbie Ray (38) throws in the first inning against the Chicago Cubs during a Spring Training game at Sloan Park
Mar 1, 2023; Mesa, Arizona, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Robbie Ray (38) throws in the first inning against the Chicago Cubs during a Spring Training game at Sloan Park / Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
Right before the All-Star break, the San Francisco Giants started playing better baseball.

There is still time for them to make a push towards the playoffs if they can consistently perform at that level, but that has been the issue for this group all season long. Injuries were a huge factor during their disappointing first half, and with multiple impact players set to return, there's a chance they are one of the most improved teams heading into the fall.

Getting reigning NL Cy Young winner Blake Snell back and performing like the elite starting pitcher he is has been a huge sigh of relief.

Now, he won't be the only past Cy Young winner in this rotation as Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports Robbie Ray will officially make his Giants debut on Wednesday, July 24 against their archrival Los Angeles Dodgers.

Ray was acquired by San Francisco this past offseason in a trade with the Seattle Mariners that saw them ship out Mitch Haniger, Anthony DeSclafani, and cash considerations to acquire the star left-hander.

He only pitched in 33 games for the Mariners after signing a five-year, $115 million contract heading into the 2022 season. Last year, he underwent Tommy John surgery after one outing, which has kept him sidelined until this point.

The Giants decided to take a chance on the rehabbing starter who has a career 3.96 ERA and 11.0 K/9 ratio during his 10-year career.

Ray has made 10 rehab outings and nine starts as he's worked his way back into the mix with his new team. During this time, he's posted a 3.38 ERA by allowing 11 earned runs on 19 hits across 29.1 innings pitched.

Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism. While an undergrad, he did work at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad currently is the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continues to cover Penn State athletics. He is also a contributor at FanSided, writing about the Philadelphia 76ers for The Sixers Sense. Brad is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, discussing topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai

