San Francisco Giants Defense Already Showing Massive Improvement
The San Francisco Giants are off to an amazing start over their first six games of the season, entering their home opener against the Seattle Mariners on Friday with a 5-1 record.
The Giants have been playing some pretty spectacular baseball all around, but one area where they have shined in particular has been on defense.
Entering play on Friday, San Francisco is the only MLB team without an error this season, resulting in a perfect fielding percentage.
Granted, six games are a small sample size, but the results are still encouraging, especially early in the season when defense can be a bit sloppy.
Last season, the Giants were middle-of-the-pack in most major fielding statistics, rating about average defensively. They were also in the bottom half of the league when it came to pitching.
Having such a massive improvement in that department is definitely promising. It gives players confidence that they can build on as the season progresses, laying the foundation for a strong defensive year.
This fielding prowess has also allowed San Francisco to jump out to an amazing start to the season despite a lackluster beginning from the plate. Great teams are always able to find ways to win when the bats are cold, and that's what the Giants' defense has been able to do for them.
Complementary baseball is the key to postseason success, and San Francisco appears to be on the right track in this regard. Taking care of business in the field and not giving teams extra outs is a vital part of playing winning baseball, as shaky fielding costs wins and taxes pitchers.
Hopefully the Giants can keep it up. They need every edge they can get if they want to make the playoffs this year, especially playing in such a difficult division. Sound fielding isn't always easy to spot or appreciate, but it makes a difference in the long run.