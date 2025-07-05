San Francisco Giants DFA Infielder to Make Room for All-Star Slugger
As expected, the San Francisco Giants activated third baseman Matt Chapman from the 10-day injured list on Saturday.
Giants manager Bob Melvin told reporters on Friday that Chapman would be activated before Saturday’s game with the Athletics, assuming there were no setbacks in his rehab game with Triple-A Sacramento on Friday.
To make room for Chapman, San Francisco designated for assignment infielder Sergio Alcanatara. The Giants also optioned Mason Black and called up Tristan Beck, per NBC Sports Bay Area.
The veteran third baseman batted second with the River Cats on Friday against Reno. He went 0-for-3 with a walk, a strikeout and a run scored.
Returning on Saturday allows him to face his former team, the Athletics.
San Francisco placed Chapman on the IL on June 9 with right hand inflammation. He returns to the lineup less than a month from going on the 10-day injured list. That was faster than was initially expected when he suffered the injury.
The 32-year-old was slashing .243/.360/.452 with 12 home runs and 30 RBI in 65 games before the injury.
He signed a long-term deal with the Giants after joining the team on a short-term contract last season. He’s considered one of the best defensive third baseman in baseball. He has won five Gold Gloves — four in the American League and one in the National League. He has finished in the Top 11 in MVP voting three times, including last season with the Giants.
Before he joined the Giants, he played for Toronto in 2022-23 and with the Athletics, where he broke into the Majors in 2017. He played his first five seasons with the Athletics, where he made his only All-Star team in 2019 when he slammed 36 home runs, a career high.
