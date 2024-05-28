San Francisco Giants 'Eager' to Return Important Starting Rotation Piece
The San Francisco Giants are one of the hottest teams in baseball, going 8-2 over their last 10 games. It's been an encouraging sign in recent weeks after struggling to start the year.
During the offseason, the front office made an effort to better the roster. While not all of those moves have panned out, there are multiple factors as to why. Injuries have been the biggest issue for the Giants this season, but the hope is for them to eventually get healthy. After Lamonte Wade Jr. went down, it added another player to the many who dealt with an injury this season.
One player who doesn't seem to be getting enough attention is right-hander Alex Cobb. Cobb hasn't pitched this season but is coming off another year where he proved to be an important piece to this rotation.
According to Theo DeRosa of MLB.com, Cobb is the one player that San Francisco is "eager" to return from the injury list.
"Shoulder irritation in April has hampered Cobb in his return from offseason hip surgery, but the righty has been throwing on flat ground from 75-90 feet. Cobb made 28 starts in each of the past two seasons for the Giants and should provide consistency for a rotation that has lacked it after injuries to Blake Snell, Keaton Winn and Tristan Beck early in the year."
During the 2023 season, Cobb posted a respectable 3.87 ERA. He's not going to be the ace of a rotation, but he's a great option to have in the back of a rotation.
With the lack of consistency the rotation has found due to these injuries, the veteran could bring stability to a rotation desperate for it. While they've played better in recent weeks, it's interesting to think about what they could be when at full strength.
Reliable as they come, Cobb has thrown in at least 149 2/3 innings over each of the last two seasons for the Giants.