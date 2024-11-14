San Francisco Giants Face Three Huge Threats to Top Free-Agent Target
The San Francisco Giants have been viewed as a suitor for Willy Adames over the past few months. On paper, the right-handed hitting shortstop would be an excellent fit for the Giants. But it won't be easy to land him.
The expectation around Major League Baseball is that the 29-year-old will get a long-term deal that could exceed $150 million.
It'd be a fair price for Adames, but there's more to it than just his potential contract. The issue with the star is that many contending teams are expected to be interested in signing him. Among those squads are the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Dodgers have been viewed as the biggest threat to San Francisco, which isn't good. If there's one thing that's been true around Major League Baseball over the past decade, it's that Los Angeles is willing to spend with the best of them.
If Adames is someone the Dodgers believe could help them win back-to-back World Series, there's a chance that's where he ends up.
Unfortunately for San Francisco, it isn't just Los Angeles. Other high-payroll teams are in the mix. Jeff Passan of ESPN had the latest on Adames' free agency:
The 29-year-old is coming off a 32-homer season with the Brewers and has hit the second-most home runs in the past six seasons among shortstops, behind only Lindor. Though he makes all kinds of sense for the Giants, Adames' willingness to play third base ties him to the Mets and Yankees, too. The Dodgers will be in the mix as well. Adames should cash in, though any reports of contracts already offered are incorrect.
The Giants would rather those three teams not pursue Adames. However, their big pockets haven't always been San Francisco's biggest issue. While the three clubs have always spent with the best of them, the Giants haven't been afraid to offer big contracts, either.
The problem may be that Adames might want to play in a hitter-friendly ballpark. For a guy who wants to produce at the highest level, he might want his numbers to be comparable to some of the top shortstops in Major League Baseball.
Not that he wouldn't be able to do that in San Francisco, but his power might play better elsewhere.
These are all factors the Giants will have to keep in mind if they pursue Adames.